Condom use is dropping among Greek teens, survey shows

The number of Greek teenagers who use condoms during sexual intercourse is falling, according to research presented on Friday by the University Mental Health Research Institute (EPIPSI) in Athens ahead of World Aids Day on Saturday.

The survey, carried out with the aim of monitoring the sexual behavior of 15-year-olds, said that the rate of condoms use dropped from 86.9 percent to 75.6 percent between 2002 and 2018.



The report showed that, in 2018, one in four 15-year-olds (26.4 percent) reported having sexual intercourse at least once.



Boys were almost twice as likely to have had intercourse as girls (34.3 percent versus 18.6 percent respectively).

From 2002 to 2018, the proportion of 15-year-old boys who reported having full sexual intercourse at least once did not change significantly (33.6 percent vs 34.3 percent respectively) while the proportion for girls doubled (from 9.6 percent to 18.6 percent).