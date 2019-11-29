Ellinair to start weekly flights to Baku in June

Thessaloniki-based airline Ellinair confirmed to Kathimerini on Friday that it will start direct weekly flights between Makedonia Airport and Baku in Azerbaijan from June 15 to September 1, 2020.



However, Ellinair also announced that as of January 15, 2020, it will cease the provision of free food and wine on all flights of less than five hours in duration.



Tea, coffee and water will still be free, while passengers will be able to purchase food on those flights.