Greece has second highest rate of child obesity in EU

Greece has the highest rate of child obesity in the European Union, second only to Malta, according to a new report on public health.

Almost one in four 15-year-olds were overweight or obese in Greece in 2013-14, a higher proportion than in all other EU countries except Malta, and a significant rise over the past decade, according to the “State of Health in the EU” report.

Boys were more likely to be obese than girls, according to the study which said one in six adults were obese in Greece.

At 17 percent, the obesity rate among adults was higher than in many other countries in the region such as Italy (11 pct) and Cyprus (14 pct). High obesity is driven by poor nutrition and inactivity, the report said.