Anarchists breach regional government building, throw flyers

Members of anarchist group Rouvikonas barged into the building of the regional government of western Attica on Friday afternoon to protest the lack of flood control measures in the town of Kineta.

The 15 individuals reached the fourth floor and scattered fliers with slogans.

Later in the day, Rouvikonas claimed on an anti-establishment website that the state and the regional government failed to take preventative measures after last year's wildfires, which resulted in the flooding of Kineta earlier this week.