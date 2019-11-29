Veteran politician discharged from hospital

Veteran left-wing politician and second world war resistance fighter Manolis Glezos was discharged from hospital on Friday afternoon, following a nine-day stay.

Athens' NIMTS hospital said in a press release Glezos was “generally in good condition.”



The 97-year-old was admitted on Tuesday (Nov. 19) after suffering from neurological problems.



Due to his medical history with heart problems, doctors admitted him to the cardiology unit where he remained for most of his stay.