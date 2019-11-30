When a government changes, not everything changes automatically with it. Political behaviors and ethics that have been cultivated over many decades do not change that easily and cannot be uprooted in the blink of an eye.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ recognition of recent slipups is a testament to an awareness that the process of eradicating populism and cronyism from the country’s political life is certainly not an easy task.

It requires constant vigilance and demands that the goverment keep its eye on the ball. A bad government is not one that makes no mistakes – it is a government that does not learn from its mistakes.