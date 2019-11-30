In the next 10 days the government will issue a joint ministerial decision regarding the offsetting of the cash that pharmaceutical industries have to return to the Greek state – known as “clawback” – with investments they make in research and development in their field and the implementation of clinical studies, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Kathimerini.

The minister added that the offsetting will concern spending on such investments conducted in the second half of 2019, and come to a maximum of 50 million euros. “The aim is for the drug industries to have an additional incentive for making investments in Greece, related to the huge sums that EOPYY charges them for the clawback,” he stated, referring to the main national healthcare provider’s demand that pharma industries pay back the excess amount over the limit originally set for every year that the state has paid to them.

The offset clause had been announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in September, and the industries hope that the decision will give them clear answers as to which investments will be eligible for inclusion in the offsetting process.