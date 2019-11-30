Turkey announces Aegean naval exercise for Monday

A few hours after the Greek government reacted strogly to the agreement between Turkey and Libya claiming common sea borders between the two countries, Turkey responded by announcing naval maneuvers close to the Greek islands of Rhodes and Karpathos.

Turkey has scheduled a 4-hour naval exercise in the area for Monday, Dec. 2, and has issued a navigational warning, declaring the area, in international waters south of Rhodes and east of Karpathos, off-limits to shipping.