Minister’s home targeted by protesters

Protest

Around 50 people gathered outside the Athens home of Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Saturday and threw fliers to protest an ultimatum he gave recently to squatters to move out of occupied properties in the capital.

“Anti-democratic actions such as the one at the minister’s home will not intimidate the government,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

According to reports, the protesters were peacefully dispersed and none was detained by police.

