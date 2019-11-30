As of 2021, 20 percent of the state’s budget for universities will only be delivered if they adhere to criteria set by national higher education authorities, according to Education Minister Niki Kerameus.



Addressing a meeting of university rectors on Saturday, Kerameus said funding to universities in 2020 would be the same as that set by the previous government.

However, from 2021 onward there will be significant changes in the way universities are funded.

Specifically, 80 percent of the regular funding will be based on objective criteria, as is the case today (e.g. number of students and teachers, geographical distribution etc).

The remaining 20 percent will be contingent on the criteria set by the education authority.