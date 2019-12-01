PAOK extended its unbeaten record drawing 1-1 at Olympiakos on Sunday in the Super League leaders’ derby that has left the two teams tied at the top. Meanwhile AEK has dropped to fifth and is about to change coach.

The top-of-the-table clash at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium was a much more peaceful affair than was originally feared, but the result has left Olympiakos frustrated and PAOK relieved that it got away with a point.

Sverrir Ingi Ingason gave PAOK a first-half lead, but Mathieu Valbuena equalized for the Reds from the penalty spot on the 64th.

PAOK and Olympiakos are on 28 points from 12 games, nine more than OFI and Xanthi that are on 19.

OFI defeated AEK 1-0 with a Lisandro Semedo goal and Xanthi saw off Atromitos by the same score thanks to an Eduardo Teixeira goal. Aris failed to join them as it dropped two points at home to Lamia (1-1).

Larissa has joined AEK on fifth after coming from behind to beat neighboring Volos 2-1 on Saturday.

Panathinaikos needed an early penalty kick by Tasos Hatziyiovanis to down Asteras Tripolis 1-0 and rise to eighth.

Panionios has moved off the bottom of the table with an emphatic 3-0 home win over Panaitolikos that is now last and winless.