Greek PM to address UN climate change conference in Madrid

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on Monday to travel to Madrid for a United Change climate change conference in Madrid.

He is to make a speech outlining his administration's plans to tackle global warming, with specific goals such as weaning Greece off lignite by 2028. He is also expected to underline the need to curb the impact of climate change on cultural heritage ahead of summit Greece plans to hold on the subject next year.

Following the conference, the premier is to go to London for a NATO summit marking the alliance's 70th anniversary.