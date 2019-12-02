SYRIZA calls for foreign policy council session

The main leftist opposition SYRIZA on Monday called for a session of Greece's cross-party foreign policy council while accusing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his conservative government of a policy of appeasement opposite Turkey.

In a statement, SYRIZA accused the government of "handling crucial issues of foreign policy, and in particular the escalationg provocations of Turkey, without a compass, without a strategy."

"From the policy of appeasement that Mr Mitsotakis opted for in his meeting with President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, during which he did not even broach the matter of violations in the Aegean, and the statements of the government spokesman about offsetting the refugee crisis against the Cyprus problem and Turkish violations, to the recent spasmodic reactions to Turkey's schemes with Libya, there is not a trace of any coherent foreign policy," the statement said.

The statement concluded that the current situation cannot continue and called for "a return to the active foreign policy that was set out and implemented by the SYRIZA government."