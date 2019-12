A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died of asphyxiation on Monday in Ilion, western Athens, after becoming trapped in a trunk in his home.

According to reports, the toddler had been playing when he climbed into the chest, which had been under his bed, and was then unable to get out.

The boy's mother found her child dead at 5.30 a.m. in the morning.

Police were investigating the exact circumstances of the tragedy.