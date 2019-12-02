Foreign Ministry: Turkey should ask itself if it wants to find itself on wrong side of law

Responding to a reporter's question about Ankara's statements regarding a recent deal between Turkey and Libya seeking to delineate marine zones between the two countries, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas remarked on Monday that Turkey should decide whether it wants to find itself "on the wrong side of the law."

Turkey's insistence on attempting to abolish marine zones and even entire island-states via invalid bilateral memorandums will not produce internationally legitimate outcomes," Gennimatas said, adding that the sovereign rights of Greece's islands cannot be undermined by such tactics.

While welcoming Ankara's expressed readiness to negotiate on the delineation of marine zones, as foreseen by the International Law of the Sea, Gennimatas said that those negotiations can only be conducted within the context of international law.

Statements of good intent cannot be accompanied by daily transgressions, he added. Instead of talking about islands being "on the wrong side" of the median line, Greece calls on Turkey to ask itself if it wants to find itself on the wrong side of the law, he said.