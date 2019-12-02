Turkey must respect international law, Commission spokesman says

The European Union has repeatedly stressed to Turkey that it must respect international law and maintain good relations with neighboring countries, a European Commission spokesman said Monday, according to a report by state-run Athens-Macedonia new agency.



The EU has urged Turkey to avoid any threat or action that could jeopardize good neighborly relations and peace in the region, the spokesman told a briefing in Brussels, according to the report.



The spokesman was reportedly responding to a journalist's question regarding the maritime boundaries agreement signed recently between Turkey and Libya’s internationally recognized government.