Respected Greek fusion jazz composer and guitarist Takis Barberis and his group will perform a career-spanning set as well as tracks from their new release, “Sleeping Revolution,” at the Half Note on Wednesday, December 4. The show starts at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr