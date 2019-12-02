Tirimo Plays Beethoven | Athens | December 5

Cypriot pianist Martino Tirimo performs the first of four recitals dedicated to lesser-known works by Beethoven, organized by the Athens Concert Hall to mark the 250th anniversary since the birth of the great composer in 1770. The distinguished pianist, teacher and Beethoven scholar will present a series of early works that include the Rondo in C major written at the age of 12 and the variations on the English patriotic song “God save the King” that subsequently became Britain’s national anthem. The program also includes two of his best-loved sonatas, “The Tempest” and “Waldstein.” The performance begins at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 16 and 25 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr