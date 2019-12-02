Eurozone finance ministers will give the green light for the release of the second set of debt relief measures to Greece worth 767 million euros at Wednesday's Eurogroup, according to a senior EU official who briefed journalists on Monday.



The SMP/ANFA income is expected to be transferred to Greece next year, after some EU Parliaments approve the move.

The money collected were initially expected to be used to reduce the country’s gross financing needs, but the Greek government wants to ask Eurogroup to use it to finance other agreed investments that will boost growth in the country.

Any such discussion will also have to wait until 2020.