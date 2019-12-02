Man convicted over illegal downloading sites

A man was handed a five-year prison sentence by an Athens court on Monday after being found guilty of illegally operating three websites which he used for the illicit distribution of movies, music, book, IT programs and electronic games.



It was the first time a Greek court had given an internet pirate such a long sentence.

The offender had been was criminally prosecuted four times between 2009 and 2012 but continued his illegal activities by changing his domain name after each time he was arrested.