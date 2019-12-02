Dendias briefs opposition leaders on Turkey

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday briefed the leaders of opposition parties on the latest developments concerning Turkey's activities in successive phone calls, a ministry source said.

Dendias also informed opposition leaders about the government's initiatives to counter Turkey's actions.

Earlier in the day, ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas lambasted a recent deal between Turkey and Libya seeking to delineate marine zones between the two countries, while calling on Turkey to decide whether it wants to find itself "on the wrong side of the law.”