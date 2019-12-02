Farmers to block roads in central Greece on Dec. 4

Farmers from Larissa, central Greece, have decided to block highways this week to protest against high production costs, the prices of farming products and state social insurance contributions, among others.



According to the Larissa Federation of Farming Unions, the farmers of the region will take their tractors out onto the roads on December 4 and blockade the Platykambos and Farsala junctions on December 4.



The Panhellenic Road Blocks Committee will meet on December 15 in Larissa to decide what the farmers' next actions will be.

[ANA-MPA]