Greece backs EU climate targets, PM Mitsotakis says

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (right) greets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis upon his arrival for the opening ceremony of the COP25 climate summit held in Madrid on Monday. The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP25 runs to December 13 in the Spanish capital. “We are assuming our fair share of responsibility by proposing a radical overhaul of our economic model. We fully support the ambitious targets set by the European Union to limit the global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees,” Mitsotakis said in his address. [EPA]