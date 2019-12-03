ATHEX: Bourse index contracts by nearly 1 pct

Stocks didn’t get their usual support during the closing auctions at Athinon Avenue on Monday, and most ended the session on day lows, with the benchmark losing almost 1 percent after spending the weekend atop the psychologically significant 900-point mark. Even so, the range within which the index moved was particularly narrow and turnover fell close to 50 million euros, as investors await fresh fiscal or corporate developments.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 892.97 points, shedding 0.96 percent from Friday’s 901.58 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.21 percent to 2,247.22 points, while small-caps expanded 0.32 percent.

The banks index conceded 2.11 percent, with Eurobank dropping 2.67 percent and National giving up 2.44 percent, as Alpha and Piraeus both fell 1.57 percent.

Coca-Cola HBC decreased 1.85 percent and Lamda Development eased 1.39 percent, as Public Power Corporation earned 1.73 percent.

In total 29 stocks recorded gains, 69 sustained losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55 million euros, down from last Friday’s 85.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.32 percent to 66.37 points.