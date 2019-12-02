Greek consumers are no longer among the five most pessimistic nationalities in the European Union, as the consumer confidence index reading for November showed another mild improvement to minus 6.8 points from minus 8.4 points in October, according to data presented on Monday by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

Greeks are now the joint 10th most pessimistic consumers in the EU along with the Romanians.

The economic sentiment index also showed a small improvement last month to 107 points, from 106.7 points in October.