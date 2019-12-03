Erdogan says he is to meet Greek PM on sidelines of NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he plans to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London, amid tension between the two neighbors.

Erdogan reportedly said that he will be briefing the Greek premier on an “effective” maritime borders agreement signed between Turkey and Libya’s internationally recognized government last week.

Speaking ahead of the North Atlantic summit, Erdogan also said that Libya may withdraw its ambassador from Greece before Athens can expel him in response to the deal signed with Ankara by the Tripoli-based government of Fayez al-Sarraj.

On Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement disputing the existence of the continental shelf of Kastellorizo in the southern Aegean.