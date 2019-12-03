Greek students performed worse in all three categories assessed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in its 2018 education survey compared with the previous one in 2015.

According to the OECD’s 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) Greece’s score dropped from 467 points in 2015 to 457 last year in the category of reading and comprehension, against an OECD average of 487 points.

In mathematics, Greece and Cyprus shared 43rd place among 78 member states with 451 points in 2018, against Greece’s 454 points in 2015 and the OECD average of 489.

And in the sciences too, Greek students shed three points last year to 452, when the average came to 489.

In its overall assessment on Greek education in these three areas, the PISA survey concluded that 69 percent of students aged 15 and above rank at level 2 on a scale where six is the highest, down from 72.7 percent in 2015.