West Balkan cold front to bring snow to northern Greece

A cold weather front that has chilled the West Balkans in recent days swept into northern Greece on Tuesday, pushing down temperatures and bringing snow to parts of the area through Thursday.

Snow is expected as of Tuesday night in the mountains and foothills of Macedonia and Thrace, stretching on Wednesday to lower altitudes, the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service reported.

The cold weather front is also bringing rain to western parts of Greece, which will spread to Thessaly, the eastern mainland, the Peloponnese, Evia and some of the islands of Cyclades on Wednesday, also hitting the capital.

Meteo warns that winds are also expected to pick up on Tuesday through Wednesday, reaching speeds of 8 Beaufort in parts, and especially at sea.