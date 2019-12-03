Greek FM meeting EU's new foreign policy chief

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is meeting with the European Union’s newly appointed High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in Brussels on Tuesday.

Talks between Dendias and Josep Borrell are expected to focus on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and particularly on rising tension with Turkey.



Borrell assumed office on December 1, taking over from Federica Mogherini.

After their meeting, Dendias will join Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' delegation for the NATO summit in London, where the Greek premier is also expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.