‎Messa Fiorita | Athens | December 4

Organist Iason Marmaras and members of the Cappella Sancti Pauli will perform “Messa Fiorita” at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Athens on Wednesday, December 4, in a wonderful start to the Christmas season. The organ recital will center around Girolamo Frescobaldi’s “Musical Flowers” (1635), including intricate embellishments to a Gregorian Mass, other Frescobaldi pieces, and Gregorian chants. Tickets cost 10 euros and 7 euros.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906