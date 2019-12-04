WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

‎Messa Fiorita | Athens | December 4

TAGS: Music

Organist Iason Marmaras and members of the Cappella Sancti Pauli will perform “Messa Fiorita” at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Athens on Wednesday, December 4, in a wonderful start to the Christmas season. The organ recital will center around Girolamo Frescobaldi’s “Musical Flowers” (1635), including intricate embellishments to a Gregorian Mass, other Frescobaldi pieces, and Gregorian chants. Tickets cost 10 euros and 7 euros.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906

