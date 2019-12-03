Mitsotakis to FT: Greece has 'its issues' with Turkey

Greece is facing problems in its relations with its neighbor Turkey but prefers to resolve them within the context of NATO, Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday.



Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said earlier on Tuesday Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are to meet on the sidelines of a NATO alliance summit in London on Wednesday.

Asked about Russian interference in the western Balkans, he said he is “worried, and I will continue to be worried,” which is why he believed French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to postpone further EU enlargement was “a mistake” which he hoped will be corrected next year.

He also reiterated his support for the EU prospects of North Macedonia and Albania, saying it should be viewed within a “geopolitical context.”