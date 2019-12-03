InvestGR Forum 2020 to take place on June 4

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has joined the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Ministry of Development and Investments, and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) in lending its auspices to the 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020: Greece is Back.



The forum, organized for the third consecutive year by Public Affairs & Networks, will take place on June 4, 2020 at the Hilton Hotel in Athens and will discuss the highly relevant issue of foreign investment in Greece.