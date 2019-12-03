Athens Airport arrivals caught with 9 kilos of heroin

Police said on Tuesday that two foreign nationals, aged 30 and 56, were arrested at Athens International Airport for attempting to smuggle 9 kilograms of heroin into the country.



The two men were arrested on Monday afternoon after arriving on a flight from Lahore, Pakistan via Doha.



The 30-year-old Pakistani national and the 56-year-old British national had concealed the heroin in a hidden compartment in one of their bags.



Airport authorities also seized four mobile phones and 700 euros in cash.



The two men were to appear before an Athens prosecutor.