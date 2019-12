The City of Athens on Tuesday unveiled its program of events for the holiday season, which is to include dozens of concerts and pop-up events in 71 different locations around the capital.



The Christmas tree that traditionally adorns central Syntagma Square will light up on December 10, accompanied by an open-air concert featuring Elena Paparizou, Idra Kayne and other artists.



More concerts are planned in the same location over the holiday period, with Tamta and Onirama among those scheduled to perform.



Other highlights include screenings at a “super-cozy” open-air cinema in Asomaton Square in Thiseio on December 27 and 28.



Addressing a press conference, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said the city was being transformed into a “huge holiday stage.”