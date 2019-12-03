Police drone falls on roof of Athens apartment building

A police drone fell on the roof of an apartment building in the district of Exarcheia, in downtown Athens, on Tuesday.

The drone's test flight was part of the measures taken by police to prepare for the anniversary of the killing of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos by an officer 11 years ago, marked on 6 December.

The device is equipped with cameras which transmit images directly to the Greek Police's headquarters (GADA).

According to sources, the fall is attributed to a technical failure and not to any outside intervention, and the drone was collected by officers.