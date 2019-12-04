Inexcusable discrepancyCOMMENT
Online
Greek consumers pay double the price that Europeans do for telecommunication services. This discrepancy means that access to education, information and culture is inexcusably harder in Greece compared to “normal” European Union countries.
Telecom companies will have to reduce costs for local consumers and move closer to European standards. Otherwise state authorities will need to step in to fix the problem.