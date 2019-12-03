ATHEX: Stocks decline for second day as investor concern grows

Greek stock prices lost more ground on Tuesday as the international mood deteriorated and geopolitical tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean started to weigh on the local market. This was also apparent in the rise of Greek bond yields.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 881.28 points, shedding 1.31 percent from Monday’s 892.97 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.34 percent to 2,217.20 points.

The banks index fell 1.42 percent, led by Piraeus (down 4.09 percent). Eurobank lost 2.20 percent and National conceded 1.57 percent, but Alpha recovered 0.32 percent.

Viohalco dropped 3.35 percent, Aegean Air gave up 2.98 percent, Jumbo parted with 2.75 percent and Mytilineos decreased 2.39 percent.

In total 28 stocks reported gains, 70 suffered losses and 30 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 75.7 million euros, up from Monday’s 55 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.10 percent to 65.64 points.