Stores to open every day from December 12 to 31

DIMITRA MANIFAVA

TAGS: Retail

Stores will introduce Christmas business hours on December 12, opening from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Athens Traders Association has proposed that stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (both Tuesdays).

From Saturday, December 14, it recommends that shops open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on the year’s last two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SELPE, which represents the major retail chains, proposes that stores open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all three Saturdays and on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stores will also open on the year’s last three Sundays.

