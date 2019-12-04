The Athens-listed Viohalco group is planning to develop the first city resort in the capital, which is seen comprising a tourism and culture center. The 117-million-euro investment, approved last week by state agency Enterprise Greece, concerns the utilization of a 70,000-square meter plot owned by Viohalco at Elaionas, west of central Athens.

That location, at 252 Pireos Street, is considered ideal for the development of tourism as well as cultural uses as the property is very close to popular sites and a series of cultural venues, plus the Culture Ministry’s facilities that host the Athens Festival.

In this context, the study made on behalf of Viohalco by ARIS Architects SA provides for two hotels, a museum, a technological research and development center, a park of over 30,000 sq.m., playgrounds, sports facilities (tennis and basketball courts), food service and recreation facilities, among others. The development will also host the administrative offices of the complex. The plan further provides for water features, 5 kilometers of paths for pedestrians and cyclists, and parking spaces.

Kathimerini understands the cultural venues will cover more than 30 percent of the built surface area, while the tourism infrastructure will concern 45 percent. The museum and the R&D center will be housed in buildings of 15,000-20,000 sq.m., while hotels will account for 25,000 sq.m. in total.

This investment – which features bioclimatic design – will complement and support the existing cultural venues in the surrounding area as well as those foreseen by the Regulatory Plan for Athens-Attica, which provides for cultural and recreational facilities on Pireos Street. It specifically views Elaionas as an area of strategic significance for the strengthening of the growth momentum and competitiveness of Attica and the interconnection of the city centers of Athens and Piraeus.