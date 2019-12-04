The improvement of business sentiment in Greece and the swing of investors to long assets are changing the terms in the local market of telecommunications providers.

The loose interest expressed in the acquisition of Wind Hellas a few months ago has now solidified into substantial investor interest, and it appears the Greek telecom company’s shareholders will receive the first non-binding offers within this month.

Sources say that December 11 is the likely date for the submission of offers, but the process may well see a small extension. It is certain that at least four investment funds have shown an interest in Wind Hellas, including BC Partners and Warburg Pincus.

Wind Hellas stakeholders have commissioned JP Morgan to conduct talks, and according to sources the funds interested want to buy the entire (100 percent) set of Wind Hellas shares, while it is considered a given that they will also examine the issue of the upcoming acquisition of Forthnet (owner of satellite TV platform Nova) by Alter Ego, which is owned by shipowner Vangelis Marinakis: The funds interested in Wind are also eyeing some of Forthnet’s telecom activities.