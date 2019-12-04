NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Fire breaks out in police cell following migrant brawl

Fire

Police detained 10 people late on Tuesday in connection with a small fire that broke out in a detention center in Menemi, in the northwestern suburbs of Thessaloniki. 

According to police, the fire broke out at around 11 p.m. in a cell where Algerian and Moroccan nationals were being detained following a brawl. It appears that the detainees set the fire on purpose. 

The fire damaged bedding in the cell but was extinguished before it could cause any injuries. 

The detainees were to face a Thessaloniki prosecutor on Wednesday. 

 

 

