Fire breaks out in police cell following migrant brawl

Police detained 10 people late on Tuesday in connection with a small fire that broke out in a detention center in Menemi, in the northwestern suburbs of Thessaloniki.

According to police, the fire broke out at around 11 p.m. in a cell where Algerian and Moroccan nationals were being detained following a brawl. It appears that the detainees set the fire on purpose.

The fire damaged bedding in the cell but was extinguished before it could cause any injuries.

The detainees were to face a Thessaloniki prosecutor on Wednesday.