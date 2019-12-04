Cargo ship adrift in Aegean after suffering engine failure

A cargo ship was adrift in the Aegean on Wednesday, between the islands of Lesvos and Skyros, after apparently suffering engine failure.

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, the vessel is sailing under a Liberian flag and has a 14-strong crew.

The vessel was reportedly listing after its cargo became dislodged and the crew is said to have sought permission to abandon it.

Two ships were in the area, and two helicopters surveying the situation from above, while a coast guard vessel and navy ship were being dispatched to the spot.