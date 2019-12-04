Motorist killed in northern Greece crash

Police in northern Greece on Wednesday confirmed the death of a 71-year-old motorist in an accident on the rural road between Serres and Ano Vrontos.

According to the police report, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the man’s car crashed into the protective railing and was thrown off course, before tumbling down a 6-meter ravine.



The 71-year-old was already dead by the time rescue workers were able to pull him out of his vehicle.



An investigation is under way.