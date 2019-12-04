Egypt issues new warning over Turkey-Libya agreement

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has warned that a deal signed between Turkey and Libya aimed at delineating marine zones between their two countries would deepen upheaval and obstruct efforts to restore stability to the strife-torn country.

In a telephone call with United Nations envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame, Shoukry underlined the need to safeguard the political process, adding that GNA chief Fayez al-Sarraj does not have the mandate to sign such an agreement.

According to Egyptian news agency MENA. Shoukry stresed during the call on Tuesday that the agreement signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of Libya's National Accord government Fayez al-Sarraj, would deepen existing divisions in Libya and disturb the political process in the country.