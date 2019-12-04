Infant with multiple injuries believed to have been attacked by rodents

Doctors at the general hospital in Alexandroupoli, northeastern Greece, have expressed concern about a three-and-a-half-month-old girl who was admitted on Wednesday morning with serious skin grazing and dehydration.

According to the hospital director, Dimitris Adamidis, most of the skin on the infant's nose and cheeks have been scraped away and on one of her arms the muscle and bone have been exposed. There is also grazing on her feet and signs of severe dehydratin.

Meanwhile police have detained the girl's parents - a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman - who face charges of exposing a minor to danger. The couple are said to be members of the Roma community that had been living in a cave in the Castle of Kale in Didymoteicho.

According to Adamidis, plastic surgeon and pediatricians have examined the infant and their initial assessment is that the injuries were most likely wreaked by rodents. "The important thing is that there is no question of her life being at risk," he said.