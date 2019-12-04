US Ambassador hails reopening of Neorion Shipyard on Syros, eyes Onex move to Elefsina

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Wednesday hailed the reopening of the Neorion Shipyard on the island of Syros, saying that the investment has created nearly 600 jobs, and referring to a "miraculous rebirth."

Speaking of a "grand reopening," Pyatt said that the investment by Onex Syros Shipyards, which is owned by Greek American Panos Xenokostas, had nearly tripled the workforce from five years ago, noting that this demonstrated "what you get with a US investment: hiring locally, environmental consciousness, and support for the local community."

"The US benefits greatly from working with Greece and its important ports," Pyatt said, referring to the "longstanding relationships" at Crete's Souda Bay and increased UD use of Alexandroupoli.

Pyatt said it was also encouraging that US investors "are looking at privatizations in Alexandroupolis, Kavala, and Volos." "We hope that Onex Shipyards will be allowed to replicate its success on a much larger scale in Elefsina," he added.