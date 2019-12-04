Trump: Turkey ‘very good’ in promoting Balkan security

Turkey has been “very good” in promoting security in the Balkan region, US President Donald Trump said after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday.



In comments after the unscheduled meeting, Trump said talks had focused on Turkey’s Syria operation and its plans to establish a so-called “safe zone” in the country’s north.



“I give a lot of credit to Turkey for that, ceasefire is holding very much,” he said.



The US President added that “Turkey has been very good in honoring security in the Balkans.”