Mitsotakis slams Turkey-Libya deal at NATO gathering

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reportedly slammed a recent agreement signed between Turkey and Libya’s internationally-recognized government on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea.



Addressing NATO’s 70th birthday gathering, Mitsotakis said that the promotion of international treaties which are in blatant violation of international law and the legitimate rights of NATO members are in clear breach of the spirit of cooperation and the fundamental principles that underpin the transatlantic alliance, reports said.



The Greek premier also said he expects Greece’s neighbors to show respect for its sovereign rights by abstaining from actions and statements that jeopardize good neighborly relations and regional security.



He also stressed Greece’s role as a credible NATO partner and as a key pillar for peace and stability in the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean.



Meanwhile, Greek reports on Wednesday quoted a European Commission spokesperson as saying that Turkey must respect the territorial integrity and the sovereign rights of all EU member states, while expressing solidarity with Greece and Cyprus over Turkey’s actions in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.



The spokesman added that Ankara must publish the full content of the memorandum of understanding signed with the Tripoli-based administration.