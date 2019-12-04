Trump hosts lunch for key NATO defense spenders

US President Donald Trump has hosted a lunch for what he calls the "two percent-ers." It's a way of honoring the nine countries in the 29-member NATO alliance that spend at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense.

"Lunch is on me," Trump said as he sat down with representatives of the United States, Britain, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania and Romania.

Trump has been pushing NATO members to increase their defense spending ever since he took office.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg praised Trump for highlighting the issue and said European allies and Canada will add $130 billion to their defense budgets by the end of 2020.

[Reuters]