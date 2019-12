The Kypseli Municipal Market cultural space celebrates the great Italian classics with a mini-festival of authentic Neapolitan pizza from the hands of a proper pizzaiolo, real carbonara prepared by chef and blogger Dimitris Papazymouris, piadina flatbreads, lovely aperitivos and gelato. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Kypseli Municipal Market, 42 Fokionos Negri & Zakynthou, Kypseli